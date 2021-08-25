Weather Forecast For Salinas
SALINAS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 26
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Friday, August 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
