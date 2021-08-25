Cancel
Salinas, CA

Weather Forecast For Salinas

Posted by 
Salinas News Alert
Salinas News Alert
 4 days ago

SALINAS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0bcKnPAq00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

