71-year-old Allen Jasmund dead in a car crash on I-94 (Harrison Township, MI)

71-year-old Allen Jasmund, of Harrison Township, lost his life after his car slammed into a guardrail and a concrete divider on I-94.

As per the initial information, the fatal incident took place at about 5:20 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 24) on eastbound I-94 at 16 Mile Road. The preliminary reports showed that Allen Jasmund, 71, of Harrison Township was entering eastbound I-94 from westbound 16 Mile Road in an orange Dodge Journey.

August 25, 2021