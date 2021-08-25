Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

71-year-old Allen Jasmund dead in a car crash on I-94 (Harrison Township, MI)

Posted by 
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rPOdl_0bcKnNec00
71-year-old Allen Jasmund dead in a car crash on I-94 (Harrison Township, MI)

71-year-old Allen Jasmund, of Harrison Township, lost his life after his car slammed into a guardrail and a concrete divider on I-94.

As per the initial information, the fatal incident took place at about 5:20 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 24) on eastbound I-94 at 16 Mile Road. The preliminary reports showed that Allen Jasmund, 71, of Harrison Township was entering eastbound I-94 from westbound 16 Mile Road in an orange Dodge Journey.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

71-year-old Allen Jasmund dead in a car crash on I-94

August 25, 2021

Comments / 1

Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Harrison Township#In A Car
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Related
TrafficNew York Post

Dad, two daughters and niece were not wearing seat belts in fatal car wreck

The New Jersey father, his two daughters and another young relative who were killed in a Saturday night car wreck were not wearing seat belts at the time, a new report said. George Ritter, 34, may have also been speeding in a modified 1987 black Ford Mustang when he struck a utility pole on Gateway Boulevard in Gloucester County, Westville Police Chief William Whinna told NJ.com.
TrafficPosted by
Motorious

Corvette Driver Dies In Fiery Tavern Crash

A Chevrolet Corvette crashed into an iconic Miami establishment, Duffy’s Tavern, killing the driver. Witnesses saw the American sports car catch fire after it slammed into the side of the building, but after it was put out and first responders arrived, the driver was declared dead. It’s the kind of horrific scene you never want to see unfold in real life, a stark reminder that none of us are invincible.
Battle Creek, MIWOOD

1 critically hurt in crash on I-94 near Battle Creek

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was critically injured after a crash on I-94 near Battle Creek Sunday. It happened around 4:30 p.m. in Emmett Township on I-94 near Beadle Lake Road. The Michigan State Police said a car tried to use the emergency vehicle median crossover when it...
TrafficKSLTV

One Killed In Crash On I-70

SEVIER COUNTY – A woman was killed on Interstate 70 near Salina Saturday when she “turned sharply” and went off the road, causing her vehicle to roll multiple times, according to Utah Highway Patrol. Officials say she was wearing a seat belt but died on the scene due to her...
Tulsa, OKKTUL

Deadly crash in Ottawa County claims life of 43-year-old

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 43-year-old man is dead after getting struck head-on in a car accident. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a crash Sunday night near Quapaw in Ottawa County. Troopers say a car driven by a 17-year-old departed its lane going northbound and crossed into the southbound...
Tulsa, OKKTUL

65-year-old woman dead after crash near Eufaula

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Kingfisher woman is dead after a crash in McIntosh County Saturday night. Troopers say the crash was reported around 10 p.m. on US Highway 69 near Texanna Road just north of Eufaula. Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 65-year-old Celia Bernard was taken to the hospital...
Grand Prairie, TXNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

17-Year-Old Dead, 4 Injured in Crash: Grand Prairie Police

One person was killed and four people were injured in a crash Friday night on Interstate 20, Grand Prairie police say. At about 10:14 p.m., a car driving at a high speed lost control and hit a guardrail on I-20, near U.S. Highway 161, police said. The five people in...
Lakeside, CAPosted by
Nationwide Report

A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a 23-year-old man near Lakeside (Lakeside, CA)

A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a 23-year-old man near Lakeside (Lakeside, CA) On Tuesday, a 23-year-old man lost his life in a single-vehicle near Lakeside. The fatal incident took place at about 6:45 p.m. on State Route 67 south of Foster Truck Trail. Officials reported that the man was traveling south SR 67 when he lost control of his 2014 Ford Focus and hit a curb, a rock and the guardrail.
Schuylkill County, PApahomepage.com

Head-on crash in Schuylkill County leaves a 24-year-old dead

BARRY TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Northumberland County man is dead after police say he lost control of his car and hit a minivan head-on Friday evening, in Schuylkill County. The crash happened on Route 901 in Barry Township just before 6 p.m. According to WAVT-FM, a three-man crew...
Maple Grove, MNfox9.com

67-year-old motorcycle driver killed in crash on I-94 in Maple Grove

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 67-year-old Becker man died early Wednesday morning in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 94 in Maple Grove. The crash occurred around 4 a.m. just west of Highway 610, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The motorcycle driver was heading west on I-94 when he entered a construction zone, drifted off the road and rolled several times, coming to rest in the left ditch.

Comments / 1

Community Policy