Evansville Weather Forecast

EVANSVILLE, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 96 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Thursday, August 26 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 95 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, August 27 Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Saturday, August 28 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 94 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.