Wilmington, NC

Wilmington Daily Weather Forecast

Wilmington Updates
Wilmington Updates
 4 days ago

WILMINGTON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0bcKnLtA00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Wilmington Updates

Wilmington Updates

With Wilmington Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

