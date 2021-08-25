Wilmington Daily Weather Forecast
WILMINGTON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Friday, August 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
