Weather Forecast For Ogden
OGDEN, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Patchy Smoke
- High 89 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 26
Patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
