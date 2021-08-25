Cancel
Ogden, UT

Weather Forecast For Ogden

Posted by 
Ogden News Watch
Ogden News Watch
 4 days ago

OGDEN, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DedfZ_0bcKnK0R00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Patchy Smoke

    • High 89 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

