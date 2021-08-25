Cancel
Oceanside, CA

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Oceanside

Oceanside Times
 4 days ago

(OCEANSIDE, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Oceanside. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Oceanside:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0bcKnJ7i00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Oceanside Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

