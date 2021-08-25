Cancel
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Rainy forecast for Port St. Lucie? Jump on it!

Port St Lucie Times
 4 days ago

(PORT ST. LUCIE, FL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Port St. Lucie Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Port St. Lucie:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0bcKnIEz00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 90 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 91 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, August 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 91 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

