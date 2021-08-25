Cancel
Erie, PA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Erie

Posted by 
Erie News Alert
 4 days ago

ERIE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0bcKnGTX00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 76 °F
    • Light wind

