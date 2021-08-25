4-Day Weather Forecast For Erie
ERIE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Friday, August 27
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 75 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 76 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0