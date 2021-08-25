Biden calls cybersecurity 'core national security challenge' in meeting with tech, education and critical infrastructure leaders
(CNN) — Business leaders from key sectors of the economy pledged to help harden the country against cyberattacks on Wednesday following a meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House, where he described cybersecurity as a "core national security challenge" and cited recent high-profile attacks on US businesses that have disrupted life for everyday Americans.www.cnn.com
Comments / 90