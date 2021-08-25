Cancel
Brownsville, TX

A rainy Wednesday in Brownsville — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Brownsville News Watch
 4 days ago

(BROWNSVILLE, TX) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Brownsville Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Brownsville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0bcKnABB00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 95 °F, low 78 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 78 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 78 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, August 28

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 78 °F
    • 1 to 12 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Community Policy