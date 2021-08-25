Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gainesville, FL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Gainesville

Posted by 
Gainesville News Flash
Gainesville News Flash
 4 days ago

GAINESVILLE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0bcKn8Uy00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Gainesville News Flash

Gainesville News Flash

Gainesville, FL
281
Followers
448
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Gainesville News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gainesville, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
SportsPosted by
CNN

Jacques Rogge, former IOC president, dies at 79

(CNN) — Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the organization announced Sunday. Rogge served as president from 2001 to 2013, overseeing three summer Games and three winter Games, as well as creating the Youth Olympics. "First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy