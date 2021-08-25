4-Day Weather Forecast For Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Friday, August 27
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 75 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
