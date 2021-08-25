Providence Weather Forecast
PROVIDENCE, RI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Friday, August 27
Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 88 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Saturday, August 28
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 76 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
