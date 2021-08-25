Providence Weather Forecast

PROVIDENCE, RI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Thursday, August 26 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Friday, August 27 Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 88 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Saturday, August 28 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 76 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.