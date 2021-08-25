Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Providence, RI

Providence Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Providence Bulletin
Providence Bulletin
 4 days ago

PROVIDENCE, RI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0bcKn2Cc00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Saturday, August 28

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Providence Bulletin

Providence Bulletin

Providence, RI
180
Followers
434
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Providence Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Providence, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
SportsPosted by
CNN

Jacques Rogge, former IOC president, dies at 79

(CNN) — Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the organization announced Sunday. Rogge served as president from 2001 to 2013, overseeing three summer Games and three winter Games, as well as creating the Youth Olympics. "First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy