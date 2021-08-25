Cancel
Santa Rosa, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Santa Rosa

Posted by 
Santa Rosa Bulletin
Santa Rosa Bulletin
 4 days ago

SANTA ROSA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0bcKmzrV00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

