Daily Weather Forecast For Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 6 mph
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0