Oxnard, CA

Oxnard Weather Forecast

Oxnard Daily
 4 days ago

OXNARD, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 60 °F
    • 0 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Oxnard Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

