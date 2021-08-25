Oxnard Weather Forecast
OXNARD, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 60 °F
- 0 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 77 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 76 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
