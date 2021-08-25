Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Des Moines, IA

Wednesday rain in Des Moines: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Des Moines Times
Des Moines Times
 4 days ago

(DES MOINES, IA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Des Moines Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Des Moines:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0bcKmx6300

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Des Moines Times

Des Moines Times

Des Moines, IA
170
Followers
395
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Des Moines Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Des Moines, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
SportsPosted by
CNN

Jacques Rogge, former IOC president, dies at 79

(CNN) — Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the organization announced Sunday. Rogge served as president from 2001 to 2013, overseeing three summer Games and three winter Games, as well as creating the Youth Olympics. "First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy