8 things you need to know today

More sunny, hot and humid weather is expected today with temperatures in the 90s. Here's all the latest news to start your day. The Maryland State Board of Education will hold a public meeting Thursday to discuss, and potentially vote on, the implementation of a universal mask mandate for schools in the state. State School Superintendent Mohammed Choudhury has already said he supports the idea for this fall and is seeking legal backing to make it happen. Such a mandate has been a point of debate in some Maryland counties. But as one Carroll County parent said, "There is no one parent and there is no one school board member who knows better how to protect our children from this virus than 70,000 pediatricians." WBAL.