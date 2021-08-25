4-Day Weather Forecast For Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 26
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Friday, August 27
Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Saturday, August 28
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0