Fort Myers, FL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Fort Myers

Posted by 
Fort Myers Voice
 4 days ago

FORT MYERS, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0bcKmsgQ00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, August 28

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fort Myers Voice

With Fort Myers Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

