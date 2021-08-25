Weather Forecast For Amarillo
AMARILLO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 69 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, August 28
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
