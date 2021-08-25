Shreveport Weather Forecast

SHREVEPORT, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 98 °F, low 78 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, August 26 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 97 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, August 27 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 93 °F, low 75 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 93 °F, low 76 °F Light wind



