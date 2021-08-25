Shreveport Weather Forecast
SHREVEPORT, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 78 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 97 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, August 27
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 93 °F, low 75 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 93 °F, low 76 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0