Savannah Times

4-Day Weather Forecast For Savannah

Posted by 
Savannah Times
Savannah Times
 4 days ago

SAVANNAH, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0bcKmmdI00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 77 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 76 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Savannah Times

Savannah Times

Savannah, GA
With Savannah Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

