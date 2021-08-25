4-Day Weather Forecast For Syracuse
SYRACUSE, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 92 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, August 27
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 80 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0