Syracuse, NY

4-Day Weather Forecast For Syracuse

Posted by 
Syracuse News Beat
Syracuse News Beat
 4 days ago

SYRACUSE, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YXhlO_0bcKmkrq00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Syracuse News Beat

Syracuse News Beat

Syracuse, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
