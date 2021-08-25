Sarasota Weather Forecast
SARASOTA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly cloudy then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Thursday, August 26
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Friday, August 27
Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Saturday, August 28
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
