Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fayetteville, NC

A rainy Wednesday in Fayetteville — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Fayetteville Times
Fayetteville Times
 4 days ago

(FAYETTEVILLE, NC) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Fayetteville Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fayetteville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0bcKmeZU00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Fayetteville Times

Fayetteville Times

Fayetteville, NC
478
Followers
414
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fayetteville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fayetteville, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
SportsPosted by
CNN

Jacques Rogge, former IOC president, dies at 79

(CNN) — Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the organization announced Sunday. Rogge served as president from 2001 to 2013, overseeing three summer Games and three winter Games, as well as creating the Youth Olympics. "First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy