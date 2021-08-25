Cancel
Lubbock, TX

Lubbock Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Lubbock News Alert
 4 days ago

LUBBOCK, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0bcKmZ6j00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 69 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 69 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lubbock News Alert

With Lubbock News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

