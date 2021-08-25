Cancel
Salem, OR

Salem Weather Forecast

Salem Daily
 4 days ago

SALEM, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0bcKmYE000

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Salem Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

