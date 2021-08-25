Cancel
Pensacola, FL

Wednesday rain in Pensacola: Ideas to make the most of it

Pensacola News Alert
 4 days ago

(PENSACOLA, FL) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Pensacola Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pensacola:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0bcKmWSY00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 88 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 89 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, August 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 88 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

