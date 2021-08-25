Cancel
Madison, WI

Wednesday rain in Madison: Ideas to make the most of it

Madison Today
 4 days ago

(MADISON, WI) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Madison Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Madison:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0bcKmPHT00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

