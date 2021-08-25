Corpus Christi Daily Weather Forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 94 °F, low 80 °F 2 to 14 mph wind



Thursday, August 26 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 94 °F, low 80 °F 3 to 13 mph wind



Friday, August 27 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 80 °F 5 to 14 mph wind



Saturday, August 28 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 80 °F 6 to 13 mph wind



