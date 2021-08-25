Corpus Christi Daily Weather Forecast
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 80 °F
- 2 to 14 mph wind
Thursday, August 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 94 °F, low 80 °F
- 3 to 13 mph wind
Friday, August 27
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 80 °F
- 5 to 14 mph wind
Saturday, August 28
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 80 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
