Fort Wayne, IN

Weather Forecast For Fort Wayne

Posted by 
Fort Wayne Bulletin
Fort Wayne Bulletin
 4 days ago

FORT WAYNE, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0bcKm6q900

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Fort Wayne Bulletin

Fort Wayne Bulletin

Fort Wayne, IN
With Fort Wayne Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

