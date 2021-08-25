Cancel
Palm Beach, FL

Wednesday set for rain in West. Palm Beach — 3 ways to make the most of it

West Palm Beach Voice
 4 days ago

(WEST. PALM BEACH, FL) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over West. Palm Beach Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for West. Palm Beach:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0bcKm44h00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 81 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 85 °F, low 82 °F
    • 13 mph wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 85 °F, low 83 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Saturday, August 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 86 °F, low 82 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With West Palm Beach Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

