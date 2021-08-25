Cancel
Spokane, WA

Weather Forecast For Spokane

Spokane Post
 4 days ago

SPOKANE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x11gz_0bcKlywZ00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Haze

    • High 81 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

