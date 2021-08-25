Weather Forecast For Spokane
SPOKANE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Haze
- High 81 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Thursday, August 26
Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 79 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, August 27
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
