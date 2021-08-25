Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Rapids, MI

A rainy Wednesday in Grand Rapids — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Grand Rapids Dispatch
Grand Rapids Dispatch
 4 days ago

(GRAND RAPIDS, MI) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Grand Rapids, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Grand Rapids:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0bcKlp0200

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Grand Rapids Dispatch

Grand Rapids Dispatch

Grand Rapids, MI
197
Followers
439
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

With Grand Rapids Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Rapids, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbreak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
SportsPosted by
CNN

Jacques Rogge, former IOC president, dies at 79

(CNN) — Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the organization announced Sunday. Rogge served as president from 2001 to 2013, overseeing three summer Games and three winter Games, as well as creating the Youth Olympics. "First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy