Santa Ana, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Santa Ana

Posted by 
Santa Ana News Flash
 4 days ago

SANTA ANA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0bcKlmb500

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Santa Ana News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

