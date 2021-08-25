Cancel
Baton Rouge, LA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge Voice
 4 days ago

BATON ROUGE, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0bcKlZ4W00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 92 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, August 28

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

