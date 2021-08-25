Cancel
Honolulu, HI

A rainy Wednesday in Honolulu — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Honolulu Journal
 4 days ago

(HONOLULU, HI) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Honolulu, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Honolulu:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0bcKlUet00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Scattered rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Scattered rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Saturday, August 28

    Scattered rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

