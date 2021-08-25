Cancel
Wichita, KS

4-Day Weather Forecast For Wichita

Wichita Bulletin
 4 days ago

WICHITA, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0bcKlMqJ00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

