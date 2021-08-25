4-Day Weather Forecast For Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 90 °F, low 78 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Thursday, August 26
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 89 °F, low 79 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Friday, August 27
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 89 °F, low 79 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Saturday, August 28
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 80 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
