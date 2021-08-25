Salt Lake City Weather Forecast
SALT LAKE CITY, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Patchy Smoke
- High 91 °F, low 63 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, August 26
Patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0