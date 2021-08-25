Daily Weather Forecast For Rochester
ROCHESTER, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, August 27
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 76 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
