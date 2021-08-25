Cancel
Rochester, NY

Daily Weather Forecast For Rochester

Rochester News Flash
 4 days ago

ROCHESTER, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0bcKl5vD00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Rochester News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

