Weather Forecast For Omaha
OMAHA, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 95 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, August 27
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 76 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 93 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
