Weather Forecast For Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny then haze during the day; while haze overnight
- High 94 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, August 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 102 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
