Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Colorado Springs News Watch
Colorado Springs News Watch
 4 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS, CO) A sunny Wednesday is here for Colorado Springs, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Colorado Springs:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0bcKkh0P00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 60 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 60 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Colorado Springs News Watch

Colorado Springs News Watch

Colorado Springs, CO
387
Followers
408
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

With Colorado Springs News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Jump On It#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy