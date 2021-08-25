Cancel
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

Kansas City Digest
 4 days ago

(KANSAS CITY, MO) A sunny Wednesday is here for Kansas City, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Kansas City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0bcKkcam00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 76 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Kansas City Digest

ABOUT

With Kansas City Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

