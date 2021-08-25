Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma City, OK

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Oklahoma City

Posted by 
Oklahoma City Voice
Oklahoma City Voice
 4 days ago

(OKLAHOMA CITY, OK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Oklahoma City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Oklahoma City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0bcKkVMZ00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Oklahoma City Voice

Oklahoma City Voice

Oklahoma City, OK
353
Followers
422
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Oklahoma City Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
SportsPosted by
CNN

Jacques Rogge, former IOC president, dies at 79

(CNN) — Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the organization announced Sunday. Rogge served as president from 2001 to 2013, overseeing three summer Games and three winter Games, as well as creating the Youth Olympics. "First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy