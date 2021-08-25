Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fresno, CA

Fresno Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Fresno Bulletin
Fresno Bulletin
 4 days ago

FRESNO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0bcKkUTq00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny then haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, August 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Fresno Bulletin

Fresno Bulletin

Fresno, CA
484
Followers
411
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fresno Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fresno, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresno Weather Forecast#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
SportsPosted by
CNN

Jacques Rogge, former IOC president, dies at 79

(CNN) — Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the organization announced Sunday. Rogge served as president from 2001 to 2013, overseeing three summer Games and three winter Games, as well as creating the Youth Olympics. "First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy