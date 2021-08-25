Cancel
Memphis, TN

Daily Weather Forecast For Memphis

Posted by 
Memphis Bulletin
Memphis Bulletin
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0bcKk6ct00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, August 28

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

