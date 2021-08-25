Daily Weather Forecast For El Paso
EL PASO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 74 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 73 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 73 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, August 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 73 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
