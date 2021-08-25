Jacksonville Daily Weather Forecast

JACKSONVILLE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Thursday, August 26 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 76 °F 6 to 13 mph wind



Friday, August 27 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 77 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 77 °F Light wind



