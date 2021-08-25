4-Day Weather Forecast For Cincinnati
CINCINNATI, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 95 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 95 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, August 27
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
