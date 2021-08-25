Cancel
Milwaukee, WI

Daily Weather Forecast For Milwaukee

Posted by 
Milwaukee Dispatch
Milwaukee Dispatch
 4 days ago

MILWAUKEE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0bcKjeK100

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 68 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, August 28

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

