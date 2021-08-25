Daily Weather Forecast For Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, August 26 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 68 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, August 27 Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, August 28 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



