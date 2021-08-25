Daily Weather Forecast For Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 68 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 27
Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, August 28
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
